TinCaps crushed by Quad Cities, 11-3, in doubleheader opener

TinCaps starting pitcher Robert Gasser retired the side in order, with a strikeout, in the top of the first inning against Quad Cities tonight.

That was about all that went right for Fort Wayne early in the first game of its doubleheader against the River Bandits at Parkview Field. Quad Cities' Juan Carlos Negret exploded for two home runs and seven RBI and the visitors topped the TinCaps 11-3 in seven innings after scoring the game's first 11 runs.

The doubleheader was necessitated because Friday's game was rained out. The TinCaps snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-2 win Thursday, but they have not won back-to-back games since April 23-24.

The trouble began for Gasser in the second inning. After touching 95 mph with his fastball and looking sharp in the first, he surrendered a single to Luca Tresh to open the second frame. After the lefty recorded a strikeout with an 88 mph cutter (a pitch he threw more than usual tonight), he gave up a bloop double to Peyton Wilson, putting two on with Negret coming to the plate. The first two hits in the inning had been on decent pitches the River Bandits fought off, but Negret got a fastball at 92 mph on the inner third and did not miss, putting it over the left-field wall for a three-run homer and a 3-0 Quad Cities lead.

Gasser struggled again in the third inning, giving up an RBI double to Tresh and a two-run single to Negret before getting pulled after only 2 2/3 innings (though he struck out five). Tresh is 5 for 12 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk in the series.

First out of the bullpen for the TinCaps was 21-year-old right-hander Dwayne Matos, who was making his High-A debut after getting sent down from Double-A earlier in the week. Matos's stint with Fort Wayne started inauspiciously: the first hitter he faced in a TinCaps uniform, first baseman Dillan Shrum, crushed a two-run home run off the batter's eye in straightaway center to make it an 8-0 River Bandits advantage.

Before he exited the game, Matos had served up three gopher balls, including another to Negret. He gave up four runs on five hits (four were of the extra-base variety) in two innings while striking out three.

The TinCaps' offense fared little better than their pitching staff for most of the evening. Fort Wayne put two on in the first inning after solid singles from Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell, but could not push across a run and a shift-beating bunt single from first baseman Jack Stronach in the second was erased by a double play. The double play was the first of eight straight hitters Noah Cameron retired until he hit Stronach near the head to start the fourth.

Stronach stayed in the game and came around to score Fort Wayne's first run when Ripken Reyes roped a double off the wall in left. The tally made 11-1 and the near-capacity sent up what was mostly a Bronx cheer.

Slugger Agustin Ruiz, who hit 15 home runs in 72 games for the TinCaps last season before getting promoted to Double-A, returned to the Fort Wayne lineup for the first time since Aug. 8 and went 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Stronach went 2 for 2 with an HBP, his first mult-hit game of the season and first in the last 35 games since Sept. 7. He has been on base nine times in his last five games after posting just a .195 OBP through May 18.

Justin Lopez notched a lucky RBI in the sixth when he popped up with the bases loaded and two outs and the ball fell in between a trio of Quad Cities defenders along the third-base line. The hit extended Lopez's franchise record for career RBI to 164.

Hassell went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI after sitting out both games of Thursday's doubleheader, his first rest this season. His two-bagger in the seventh that drove in Jarryd Dale with the game's final run was his first extra-base hit in 42 at-bats since May 13, a line-drive rocket off the wall the other way to left.

Sam Keating pitched 2 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne, striking out two and walking one.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again at approximately 8:15 tonight for the second game of the doubleheader and fifth game in the series at Parkview Field. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-4, 5.23 ERA) to the mound. He has not gone more than 4 2/3 innings in any of his last four starts, during which he has an ERA of more than seven. The River Bandits will counter with Eric Cerantola, who will be making his High-A debut. He is the No. 33 prospect in the Royals' farm system, according to Fangraphs and touches 99 mph with his fastball.

