TinCaps lose to Quad Cities, 6-2, in second game of doubleheader

The TinCaps have played five doubleheaders this season, including two this week. Tonight, Fort Wayne was swept for the first time in that string of twin bills.

After dropping the first contest against Quad Cities 11-3, the TinCaps lost the second 6-2 in seven innings at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,396. Herard Gonzalez turned in the game's big hit for Quad Cities, a three-run home run in the third inning off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, and drove in four runs in all.

The TinCaps (16-28) have lost six of their seven games, 23 of their last 29 and are a season-high 12 games below .500. They have already lost four games in the series, ensuring they will drop their fifth series in a row since a 10-5 start.

Fort Wayne led 1-0 after two innings, but Bergert ran into some tough luck in the third. With one out, No. 9 hitter Parker Bates tapped a swinging bunt out in front of the plate. Catcher Adam Kerner pounced on it and spun to throw, but got his cleat stuck in the grass somewhat and that snag pulled his throw up the line, letting Bates reach. Leadoff hitter Diego Hernandez followed with a slow bouncer to second baseman Ripken Reyes. It could have been a double play, but it wasn't hit hard enough to be an easy one, so Reyes rushed and his throw to second was high. Shortstop Jarryd Dale still could have caught it, but he rushed, as well, and the ball ticked off the top of his glove, leaving everyone was safe.

Gonzalez hit next and made those miscues hurt, crushing a home run to the concourse in right field for a 3-1 lead.

Corey Rosier stole a run in the third inning for Fort Wayne to cut the deficit in half: he started the inning with a single to left-center, stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball and came around to score when Olivier Basabe ripped a hit between third and short.

Rosier walked, singled, scored a run and stole a base. He leads the Midwest League in walks (34), is second in runs (33) and fourth in steals (18). Basabe had two hits, his first multi-hit game since May 14.

The TinCaps had a chance to tie the game in the fourth after a one-out double from Adam Kerner, but Justin Lopez flew to center and Jarryd Dale struck out to end the threat.

With that jam behind them, the River Bandits broke the game open in the fifth with four singles in the first five hitters of the inning off Bergert. The last of those hits came from catcher Luca Tresh, bringing Hernandez across, pushing the score to 5-2 and ending Bergert's night.

Tresh is 7 for 15 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI, three runs scored and a walk in the series.

Bergert gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 7.48 ERA over his last five starts.

The River Bandits totaled 20 hits in the 14 innings of the doubleheader.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field, which is also the final game of Fort Wayne's 12-game homestand. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps are slated to send 23-year-old lefty Jackson Wolf (1-3, 4.21 ERA) to the mound. Wolf took the loss in the opening game of the series, giving up two runs before recording his first out, then rebounding to pitch 5 2/3 innings, surrender three runs and strike out a season-high eight. The River Bandits will counter with 22-year-old left-hander Rylan Kaufman (2-2, 4.40 ERA), who turned in a quality start Tuesday.

