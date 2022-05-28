TinCaps rained out again

TinCaps slugger Agustin Ruiz was supposed to make his 2022 debut with the TinCaps on Friday – he was penciled into the lineup in right field and batting fifth after getting sent down from Double-A earlier in the day – but Fort Wayne's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits was rained out, necessitating a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 5:35 p.m.

The second game will follow 30 minutes after the end of the first and both contests will last seven innings.

Tonight's was the second contest in the six-game series affected by weather; the game Wednesday was suspended because of rain in the third inning and completed as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Saturday's twin bill will be the fifth Fort Wayne has played this year. The TinCaps have split three of the first four and swept the other.

Tickets for Saturday are good for both games. Fans who had tickets to tonight's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field during this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value.

Lefty Robert Gasser (1-5, 3.96 ERA), who missed his start tonight, is scheduled to start the opener of the doubleheader for Fort Wayne and right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-4, 5.23 ERA) will start the nightcap. Bergert has struggled recently, giving up six runs on 11 hits over eight innings in his last two starts. Quad Cities plans to go with lefty Noah Cameron (0-0, 4.50 ERA) and righty Eric Cerantola, who will be making his High-A debut after going 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA at Low-A. He is the Royals' No. 33 prospect according to Fangraphs and touches 99 mph with his fastball.

