Pregame: TinCaps (16-28) vs. Quad Cities (18-26)

The TinCaps' 12-game homestand comes to an end this afternoon with the last of their six matchups against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The homestand, coming on the heels of a miserable 2-10 road trip, has not gone according to plan for Fort Wayne, which is 3-8 in the first 11 of games of one of its longest continuous stretches at Parkview Field this season.

After losing 4 of 6 to the West Michigan Whitecaps last week, the TinCaps have dropped four of their first five games against the River Bandits, who came into the series with a worse record than Fort Wayne. The latest rough night for the 'Caps came Saturday, when they were swept in a doubleheader for the first time in five twin bills this season, losing 11-3 and 6-2 and giving 20 hits in 14 innings (both games were seven-inning affairs, per MiLB doubleheader rules). The TinCaps are already assured of losing a fifth straight series and open today a season-high 12 games below .500, occupying last place in the Midwest League East Division and tied for the worst record on the circuit after 23 losses in 29 games. The good news for Fort Wayne: a miserable May is almost over. The TinCaps are 5-19 this month with two games remaining.

The TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf to the mound this afternoon as they try to salvage something before the calendar page flips to June. Wolf will be making his second start of the week after taking the loss Tuesday. That was an odd outing for Wolf, who walked the first two hitters of the game, gave up two runs before recording an out and then settled in and battled through 5 2/3 innings, walking only one hitter and giving up only one run the rest of the way while notching a career-high eight strikeouts.

"Just the compete in there, it's easy to mail it in when you're not having the start (you want)," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Wolf on Tuesday. "He was able to bounce back and compete and that's what you want to see. You want to see guys finish what they start and he got us deep into the game."

Esposito also mentioned, however, that it wasn't exactly the start the TinCaps (and Padres) are looking for from Wolf. The lefty has struggled with his command recently, walking seven in 10 2/3 innings over his last two appearances while also hitting a batter and unleashing a wild pitch. He has a chance to right the ship this afternoon and it starts with attacking hitters early. After some nibbling early Tuesday, he settled in and got aggressive and Fort Wayne needs him to do that from the outset today.

The River Bandits will counter Wolf with 22-year-old lefty Rylan Kaufman, who will be making his third start in High-A. His second came against the TinCaps on Tuesday, when he worked six innings, gave up only two hits and a run and struck out eight. Fangraphs says he "sits 90-94 mph with above-average carry (on his fastball) and (has) a slow, low-70s curveball that has plus-plus spin and movement."

The TinCaps got their only run off Kaufman in the first inning, when Jarryd Dale walked and scored from first on a Brandon Valenzuela single to right-center. The 2018 12th-round pick didn't give up another hit until the sixth. Fort Wayne's offense has shown some signs that it's ready to bust out of its month-long malaise over the last few days; getting to Kaufman early, before he settles in, will be key to posting a big, momentum-creating number this afternoon.

After so much rain earlier in the week, it's a beautiful day for a baseball game at Parkview Field and the TinCaps still have a chance to end their homestand on a high note before they hit the road to face Great Lakes on Tuesday.

