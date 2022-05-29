TinCaps beat Quad Cities, 6-1, in series finale

The TinCaps needed a boost in the finale of their 12-game homestand and left-hander Jackson Wolf provided it.

The 23-year-old West Virginia product turned in the best start of his professional career, working a career-best 6 2/3 innings, taking a no-hitter into the sixth, punching out a career-high 11 and giving up only one run on two hits and a walk. He propelled Fort Wayne to a 6-1 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the conclusion of a six-game series at Parkview Field in front of an announced 4,727.

Wolf walked the first two hitters he faced when he pitched against Quad Cities on Tuesday and surrendered two runs before he recorded an out. His outing today began in the exact opposite manner: Wolf whiffed the first two batters he faced and went through the River Bandits' order the first without anyone reaching base, striking out five in the process.

The southpaw, who usually throws 89-90 mph, had a little extra juice on his fastball today and touched 92 mph a couple of times, but it was his pitch sequencing that really made him successful. He got ahead of almost every hitter, mixing in changeups in the mid-80s and a slider in the high-70s (plus a curve in the low-70s on occasion) and then, with two strikes, pumped fastballs over the plate to get strikeouts. That strategy made the fastball seem several ticks faster than it was and the River Bandits were behind it all day.

Quad Cities (18-27) got its first baserunner to start the fourth when shortstop Jarryd Dale booted a routine ground ball for an error, but Wolf struck out the side after that and did not surrender a hit until Tyler Tolbert lofted a hit to left with one out in the sixth.

Wolf got a standing ovation from the crowd when he exited the game with two outs and a runner on second in the seventh. He doffed his cap in response.

The TinCaps (17-28) gave the left-hander all the run support he would need in the first inning. Against lefty Rylan Kaufman, who had worked six innings and given up only one run against Fort Wayne on Tuesday, the TinCaps pounced early. Dale led off with an infield single and Corey Rosier laced a double into the left-field corner to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead two batters into the bottom of the first. A Robert Hassell III walk and Brandon Valenzuela single loaded the bases with nobody out and a pair of sacrifice flies from Olivier Basabe and Agustín Ruiz pushed the lead to 3-0.

Fort Wayne added a run in the second when Hassell, using the pink bat he has wielded the last few days, ripped a single into left-center to drive in Ripken Reyes. The advantage ballooned to 5-0 in the sixth when Rosier delivered another RBI hit, this time a line drive single to center that scored Jack Stronach.

Rosier went 2 for 5 with two RBI, a double and a run scored. He is second in the league in runs scored with 37 and has a hit in five straight games.

Padres No. 12 prospect Brandon Valenzuela returned to the lineup today for the first time since Tuesday after dealing with a sore hip most of the week. He was the designated hitter today and made his presence felt in the seventh, when he turned on a pitch and sent it 407 feet to straightaway left for his second home run of the season, a solo shot that completed the scoring. He went 2 for 4 and pushed his batting average to above .300 since May 15.

Dale had two hits, walked and scored a run; Hassell walked, scored, drove in a run and went 1 for 3; Reyes was hit by a pitch for the ninth time this season, tied for second in the league.

Reliever Gabe Morales made his 2022 debut with the TinCaps after getting sent down from Double-A earlier in the week and, though he permitted the inherited runner to score in the seventh, worked 2 1/3 innings without a run charged to him, struck out three and touched 96 mph with his fastball.

What's Next?

The TinCaps have Monday off and then go on the road to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan to take on the Great Lakes Loons for a six-game series starting Tuesday. Great Lakes enters the game second in the Midwest League East Division. The TinCaps have not yet announced their starting pitcher for Tuesday, but it would be left-hander Noel's Vela turn in the rotation. Vela is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA this season, though he's struggled his last two starts.

The TinCaps have not won back-to-back games since April 23-24 and will have a chance to do so in the series-opener Tuesday.

dsinn@jg.net