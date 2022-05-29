TinCaps finish homestand with victory

For one afternoon at least, the TinCaps recaptured the magic of the early part of their season, when they got off to the franchise's best start since 2009.

They got great pitching from Jackson Wolf and (after some early hiccups) Gabe Morales, timely hitting from Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III and power in the middle of the lineup from Brandon Valenzuela on the way to a 6-1 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits at Parkview Field in the finale of a six-game series.

May has still been tough for the TinCaps (they're 6-19 this month) and the 12-game homestand that finished today did not go the way they wanted to overall (4-8), but they closed it with one of their most complete wins in five weeks and they can go out on the road against the Great Lakes Loons with some momentum.

"It's something we've talked about a lot in the clubhouse is we have the pieces of the puzzle," Wolf said. "We're trying to figure out how to put them together on the same day. ... (The win today) is huge. All these talks about putting it all together and then doing that today, that's really going to kick-start us into the next series and if we can take the energy we had today into Great Lakes, we can definitely do some damage."

Wolf was the tip of the spear for Fort Wayne this afternoon, setting the tone with a 1-2-3 bottom of the first with two strikeouts and eventually working 6 2/3 innings (the most in an outing in his career and the most by a TinCap this season) while striking out 11 and giving up only one run on two hits. He took a perfect game into the fourth and a no-hitter into the sixth and used his off-speed pitches (curveball, changeup, slider) to set up his 89-92 mph fastball, which played up because of the effectiveness of the rest of his repertoire.

It was easily Wolf's best start as a TinCap and it came on the heels of a somewhat difficult performance against Quad Cities earlier in the week. He worked through some of the problems in that start during a mid-week bullpen session and came into today's matchup ultra-confident. By the time he stepped on the mound to start the game, he knew he had everything working.

"When I'm out there, it's a feel thing," Wolf said of mixing his pitches. "I knew that all my pitches were working so I told (catcher Anthony Vilar) 'Let's feel it out as the game goes.' I was able to set up with my off-speed pitches. Watching throughout the series, (the River Bandits) were hunting the fastball, so I was able to set up the fastball for later in the count and it paid off.

"It's all about making adjustments and figuring out a way to get it done on the fly. My past few outings I haven't completely felt like myself, but I found a way to make an adjustment this past week. ... My (mid-week) bullpen was an exact replica of today."

Wolf threw 91 pitches and left the game with a runner on second and two outs in the seventh, leading 5-0. He and manager Brian Esposito had a decent-length chat on the mound before Esposito officially asked for the ball. Wolf wanted to stay in and while he didn't quite make his case this time, those conversations between pitcher and manager are becoming a staple of Esposito's leadership; he can be convinced to leave a hurler in in the right situation.

"These guys are learning when I go out to the mound that I'm open sometimes, interested in hearing what the conversation might be," Esposito said. "He could have convinced me if that game had been of a bigger magnitude, but since it's not, he lost that battle. I'm glad he wanted the ball and he wanted to finish what he started."

Fort Wayne's pitching was excellent – Morales permitted the inherited runner to score in the seventh, but then worked a scoreless eighth and ninth, touching 96 mph with his fastball – and the offense held up its end of the bargain, as well. Rosier got the ball rolling with an RBI double into the left-field corner in the bottom of the first and Fort Wayne added a pair of sacrifice flies in the same inning to go ahead 3-0 before Wolf got the ball in the second. Esposito said his team had mature at-bats most of the afternoon and stressed the importance of going in front early; his team is 13-4 when it scores first and 4-24 when it does not. To grab some more comeback victories, Esposito pointed to his pitching staff's ability to keep the score manageable after giving up early runs.

"That's something we're talking about is when we don't get ahead or we don't strike first, how are we able to punch back," the first-year TinCaps manager said. "There's been games we've fallen behind and then we just couldn't keep them off the board. ... Those opportunities (when we're behind) have to be looked at as 0-0 and if you win every inning from that point, it gives us a chance. We haven't done a good job of that the last four weeks of keeping us in the game.

"Overall we need to do a better job of coming into the game and leaving it where it's at so the offense can do some things. When we're able to run and steal bases, that's our identity, that's when we go. When you're down too many and you can't sacrifice outs on the bases with aggressiveness and you have to be more intelligent, it puts us behind the eight-ball a little bit."

Esposito was pleased with his team's performance at the plate today, except in the fifth inning, when Brandon Valenzuela and Olivier Basabe each recorded outs on the first pitch to open the frame. Esposito challenged Valenzuela after that at-bat and the next time up the designated hitter, playing in his first game since Tuesday because of a sore hip, fouled off a bevy of pitches before hitting his second home run of the season on the 11th pitch of the at-bat. There have been more than a few times this year where Esposito gets fairly immediate results with an area he wants to emphasize and it seems like that happened with Valenzuela. The erstwhile backstop will likely DH for a couple more games before returning to his catching duties, the manager said.

After today's win, the TinCaps have something positive to hold in the back of their minds as they make their way to Midland, Michigan to face Great Lakes on Tuesday. Will it carry over? Well, Fort Wayne hasn't won back-to-back games since April 23-24, so it's possible it will not, but at least for one day the TinCaps felt like a contender again. It's a foundation on which to build.

dsinn@jg.net