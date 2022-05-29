TinCaps suffer doubleheader, hit season-high 12 games below .500

It's a truism of the minor leagues that wins matter only so much. The overarching goal is to develop players so they are useful major-leaguers years down the line.

But winning is not a completely irrelevant piece of the puzzle. Winning in the minor leagues creates players who have experience with success when they get to the majors and that can be as important for the success of an MLB team as bringing up players who have developed the tools of their game in the minors. Winning breeds winning.

But the TinCaps haven't done much winning lately, dropping 23 of their last 29 games, including two tonight in a doubleheader against the Quad Cities River Bandits by scores of 11-3 and 6-2 at Parkview Field. Quad Cities clinched a series victory with the twin bill sweep, sending the TinCaps to their fifth consecutive series loss since a 10-5 start. It has been a difficult month and change for Fort Wayne, to say the least.

"I didn't have any expectations when I got here other than to get guys better," manager Brian Esposito said. "That's what we're in the midst of doing. You always want to have the expectations of coming in and winning and doing great things for the community and the fans and we're not at that stage right now, yet. We obviously have a lot of time to turn some things around."

The TinCaps hit the 1/3-mark of the 132-game season tonight with a record of 16-28, their worst mark relative to .500 all season. They are 2/3 of the way through the first half, after which the standings reset for playoff purposes. Fort Wayne is far out of contention for one of the first-half playoff spots, but will have a chance to salvage its campaign in the second half if it can get back to what made it successful in the first three weeks of the season: a go-go mentality on the bases, excellent starting pitching, power in the middle of the lineup and an outstanding bullpen. As Esposito said, there is plenty of time to turn the ship around – the dogs days of summer are still weeks away.

But none of the ingredients that made Fort Wayne successful early were on display tonight. The starting pitching was rough with Robert Gasser and Ryan Bergert, two of the Padres' top 20 prospects according to Fangraphs, combing to surrender 11 earned runs in seven innings, including a three-run homer apiece; the bullpen was little better as 21-year-old Dwayne Matos made his High-A debut in the first game – he was sent down from Double-A earlier this week – and served up a home run to the first batter he saw, then gave up two more long balls before his two-inning outing was over. In all, the River Bandits collected 20 hits in the two games, despite those contests only lasting seven innings apiece.

The Fort Wayne offense was somewhat better and there are signs the TinCaps are finally starting to break out of their month-long malaise at the plate. Among those is the play of Corey Rosier, who has been a one-man rally near the top of the order a couple of times this week. Rosier leads the league in walks (34), ranks second in runs (33), fourth in steals (18) and is locked in at the plate right now.

Then, too, Robert Hassell III returned from a couple games on the bench – his first time out of the lineup this season – and delivered three hits, including an RBI double, over the two games. Hassell's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit in more than two weeks. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick had looked somewhat worn down in recent games after a red-hot start to the season and it's possible those days off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will give him the small boost he needs to return to form at the plate.

It was also exciting to see outfielder Agustin Ruiz back in a TinCaps uniform tonight for the first time since August. Ruiz, who was Fort Wayne's leading slugger last season before getting promoted to Double-A, is back in Fort Wayne for at least a little while and he walked and drove in a run in the two games tonight. He was a little eager at the plate, rolling over ground balls to the right side (his pull side) repeatedly, but he showed admirable hustle for a player who was just demoted, beating out a potential double play to earn an RBI in the second game and give the TinCaps an early lead. As he crossed the back on that sprint to first, he clapped his hands in celebration. That's a player who cares about the little details of the game.

Still, Fort Wayne has been mostly unable to put everything together for more than a month. There have been brief flashes of the team the TinCaps were in April, but that team has been almost entirely MIA since it returned from thumping Lansing on the road. With one more game before the end of their current 12-game homestand (on which their record stands at 3-8), the TinCaps have a chance to maintain some pride with a win Sunday and then focus on building momentum through the end of the first half. If they're playing well as the first half comes to a close and ride that into a successful second half, this prolonged rough patch might be remembered as a learning experience. If they keep playing the way they have been lately, however, it could be a long summer in the Summit City.

dsinn@jg.net