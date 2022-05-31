TinCaps trounce Great Lakes for 2nd straight win

The TinCaps piled up six runs in the second inning, Agustin Ruiz added a home run and Fort Wayne rolled past the Great Lakes Loons 9-1 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series.

Fort Wayne (18-28) has won back-to-back games for the first time since April 23-24.

The big second inning started with a single from first baseman Lucas Dunn, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier in the day. Four straight walks brought in two runs, Brandon Valenzuela and Jarryd Dale had RBI singles and Dunn added a sacrifice fly in his second at-bat of the inning, in which Fort Wayne sent 11 hitters to the plate.

Dunn, who led the California League in triples and was fifth in walks and RBI before his promotion, went 1 for 2, walked twice, scored twice and stole a base.

Valenzuela went 3 for 5 and is hitting .361 since May 15 with three multi-hit games in a row.

Ruiz added some insurance for the TinCaps with a two-run blast in the seventh, his third of the year and first with Fort Wayne. He led the TinCaps with 15 home runs last season before being promoted to Double-A.

Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela pitched five shutout innings, gave up only one hit and struck out nine, though he walked five.

Prior to the game, TinCaps all-time RBI leader Justin Lopez, who has played for Fort Wayne since late in 2017, was sent to the Arizona Complex League and utility player Reinaldo Ilarraza was promoted to Triple-A El Paso.

In return, Fort Wayne got Dunn from Low-A and infielder Kelvin Melean from Triple-A. Melean played 106 total games for the TinCaps in 2018, '19 and '21.