TinCaps fall to Loons

Jarryd Dale drove home Ripken Reyes with an RBI single, but the TinCaps managed only two other hits and opened June with a 3-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond on Wednesday.

Dale's run-scoring hit scored designated hitter Jack Stronach in the third inning after Stronach had walked and moved to second on a walk to Ripken Reyes, who was hitting leadoff for the first time this season.

The run gave Fort Wayne (18-29) a 1-0 lead, but Great Lakes (26-21) answered with a two-run Jorbit Vivas home run off TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras in the bottom of the inning to go in front for good.

Imanol Vargas added a homer off Contreras in the fourth. The Fort Wayne right-hander gave up three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings while striking out seven. TinCaps pitching whiffed 15 Loons in all.

Fort Wayne relievers Sam Keating, Ramon Perez and Dwayne Matos turned in scoreless outings, including 2 2/3 shutout frames for Matos.