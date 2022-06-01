TinCaps Roster Update: Low-A star Dunn up to Fort Wayne, Lopez to Complex League

The TinCaps underwent a shake-up in their infield early this week, losing a pair of players who have been with the team for several years, seeing the return of a familiar face and receiving a call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Here is a look at the moves.

Justin Lopez sent to Arizona Complex League: Lopez, who turned 22 earlier in May, was supposed to start the season at Double-A San Antonio, but the Padres' trade of likely Fort Wayne starting shortstop Euribiel Angeles to the Oakland A's for MLB pitcher Sean Manaea a week before the season left the TinCaps in need of a middle infielder and Lopez was it. The 6-foot-2 Venezuelan first arrived in Fort Wayne as a 17-year-old for the 2017 playoff run and played for the TinCaps in 2018, '19 and '21, setting a franchise record for games played along the way. He provided an early highlight this season when he turned a 3-0 eighth-inning deficit against South Bend in April into a 4-3 victory with a grand slam, but he failed to reach even the middling level at the plate at which he performed last season, seeing his average drop from .243 in 2021 to .185 this year in 32 games, his OBP go from .313 to .234 and his slugging percentage fall from .386 to .277. In addition, he lost his job as the everyday shortstop to Jarryd Dale; he moved to third base, where his struggles as a hitter matter even more.

In addition to his TinCaps games-played record (318), Lopez is the all-time franchise leader in RBI with 164 and is third in home runs with 30, four behind all-time leader Jake Patterson. After the early-season grand slam it appeared Lopez might pass Patterson in short order, but he had not gone deep in six weeks and it's now unclear whether he will get another chance later in the season.

Reinaldo Ilarraza promoted to Triple-A: Ilarraza, 23, played for Fort Wayne for all of 2017, the early part of 2018, and all of 2021. He has provided the same profile for much of that time: lots of stolen bases, strong walk rate, low batting average, very little power and decent defense. He changed positions frequently on defense, playing middle infield in '17 and '18 and then shifting to the outfield in '21 (when he played mostly center while stealing 38 bases in 101 games and posting a .329 OBP) before moving all around the diamond this year. His playing time in 2022 has been spotty (he played only two games between April 30 and May 15) and that has made it hard for him to get into a rhythm: he was just 1 for 36 with Fort Wayne before getting the promotion, which came almost certainly for depth reasons. It's unlikely he will be in El Paso, where he went 0 for 4 in his first game Monday, for long.

Kelvin Melean sent from Triple-A to Fort Wayne: The TinCaps lost Lopez, but gained another familiar infielder. Melean, 23, plays second, short and third and has appeared in 107 games with the TinCaps over four seasons since 2018, including a two-walk performance in a 9-1 win over Great Lakes tonight in his return to the team. Melean was solid if unspectacular for Fort Wayne last season, hitting two home runs, driving in 23 and posting a decent .744 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 42 games before getting promoted to Double-A, where he struggled to produce. Still, his ability to put the bat on the ball (he struck out less than 17% of the time at both levels last season), earned him a start at Triple-A El Paso this year, where he hit .255 and got on base at a .321 clip without power in 16 games. He will spell Dale at short and Ripken Reyes at second going forward and will split third base duties with ...

Lucas Dunn promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne: Dunn, 23, has been one of the breakout stars of the Padres' system in the early part of 2022. Playing mostly third for Lake Elsinore (with occasional starts at first and in left field), he hit .293 with a .422 OBP, .507 slugging percentage, three home runs, 36 RBI and 11 steals in 42 games. He was the California League leader in triples (five) when he was promoted and was also fifth in walks, fifth in RBI and eighth in OBP and OPS. This all comes after he spent the end of last season in Low-A and hit just .236 without power in 34 games. He was an eighth-round pick in last summer's draft out of Louisville and his stats at Lake Elsinore this year were actually better than his senior year in college. He made an immediate impact upon his promotion, collecting an RBI single, two runs scored, two walks, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base in a 9-1 TinCaps win over Great Lakes on Tuesday. He'll get playing time at both corner infield spots (he started at first in his debut with Fort Wayne) and if he hits anywhere close to the way he did in Low-A, he'll quickly become an everyday player.

dsinn@jg.net