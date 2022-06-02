TinCaps lose, fall into last place

Jack Stronach and Anthony Vilar had two hits apiece and Matthew Acosta reached base three times and stole two bases, but the TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond for the second straight night, 5-2.

The loss dropped Fort Wayne (18-30) back into sole possession of last place in the Midwest League East Division.

Acosta gave the TinCaps the lead in the top of the first with a double that drove in leadoff hitter Ripken Reyes, who had doubled to open the game.

The Loons (27-21) responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning off Fort Wayne left-hander Robert Gasser. The first five Loons reached base against Gasser, who surrendered three runs before recording an out. The southpaw has a 13.50 ERA over his last two starts.

Vilar added an RBI double to score Stronach in the second. The TinCaps walked nine times and piled up eight hits but went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position. Olivier Basabe grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to end the game.