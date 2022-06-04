TinCaps add Trevor Hoffman's son; Angel Solarte returns

In the last two days, the TinCaps have placed everyday outfielders Robert Hassell III and Corey Rosier on the team's COVID-19 list, putting them out of action for at least the near future – COVID cases require two negative tests, at least 24 hours apart, or 10 days to have passed from the onset of symptoms before a player can return to action, per MLB rules.

To fill those roster spots, Fort Wayne brought a player off the injured list and added a relatively green infielder with a famous name. Here's a look at both of those moves:

Angel Solarte off the IL: Solarte, a 21-year-old outfielder, had started 18 games in right field and 10 as the designated hitter before injuring his ankle sliding into second base May 19. After hitting better than .300 (including .321 with a .387 OBP in eight games with Fort Wayne) across two levels last season, Solarte had had a difficult start to this year – at the time of his injury he was batting only .198 with a minuscule .242 slugging percentage. His walk rate was solid at better than 15%, but he was striking out a lot (nearly 28% of his plate appearances). He had been a little bit better right before the injury, hitting .270 in the previous 10 games, though still without power and with far too much swing-and-miss.

He comes back to a TinCaps team somewhat short on outfielders and he'll probably slot into right almost exclusively for a little while, at least until Hassell and Rosier return. He went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup Friday.

Wyatt Hoffman assigned to TinCaps from Arizona Complex League: When it comes to the San Diego Padres, the last name Hoffman carries some weight. Former Padres closer Trevor Hoffman notched the second-most saves in MLB history with 601 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2018. Wyatt Hoffman, a 23-year-old infielder whom the Padres signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of the Pacific last summer, is Trevor's son. He played a pair of games at Double-A in early May, going 1 for 5 with a walk, before getting transferred back to the Arizona Complex League. His stats at Pacific were fairly pedestrian – he never slugged better than .342 in his four years at the school – so he's probably more of a fill-a-roster-spot player than someone who will take a lot of reps from starting shortstop Jarryd Dale.

