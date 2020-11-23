The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 23, 2020 7:00 am

    Magic of Santa more important for children than ever before

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    Six days before my 5-year-old would come home from trick-or-treating with a bagful of candy for me to sanitize, he asked my husband a question many children likely have wondered.

    "Do you think we're going to have Christmas this year?" he asked.

    The inquiry – relayed to me by text as I worked my Sunday shift for The Journal Gazette – tugged at my heart.

    And then my phone chimed with my son's follow-up question: "What if Santa can't come?"

    I know, I know. There are much bigger worries in the world today. I regularly report on and read coronavirus updates. My sister, who works in public health in New York City, inundates me and my parents with health headlines and stats. I get it.

    But there's just something different about hearing a kindergartner worry that even Santa Claus doesn't have enough magic to overcome the virus that has turned life upside down.

    So, on Oct. 25 – six days before Halloween and two months before Christmas – I realized the value of those toy catalogues sitting lying on a kitchen countertop.

    Now comfortable using a pencil thanks to his teacher, my son has circled numerous items he would like to find under the Christmas tree. He even circled some for his 1-year-old brother.

    I've got to make sure Santa and his elves get the message.

    asloboda@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story