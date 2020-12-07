Hand-crafted items at artist pop-up shop worth a holiday shopping stop

So many people have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. So, we've simplified our lives to the essentials.

For some of us, it was a choice as work and school moved to our homes. For others, it was a necessity as jobs and incomes were cut.

This blog post is aimed at the former group, the ones who have enough money to shop for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts this year.

Many local artists are among those who have seen a dramatic decrease in their incomes. Even so, they've continued to produce stunning, original works. Some of those artworks are now available for sale at the Fort Wayne Artist Guild's Holiday Art Show.

The pop-up store at 256 W. Main St. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through most of December. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Hours change Christmas week, when the pop-up shop will be open only two days: from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, which is the closing day. Items will be 10% off that last day only.

We're talking oils, watercolors, sculptures, puzzles, miniatures, greeting cards and more by 27 artists. Each piece -- and there's more than 100 -- is unique. Prices range from $3 to more than $2,000. But most items are somewhere in the middle.

Visitors each receive a free hand-painted bookmark -- while supplies last.

Not only will every purchased item thrill the recipient, but the purchase price will help support a local artist.

The pop-up store is twice as big as last year's, allowing for display tables to be spaced at a social distance. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is available.

I'm doing most of my shopping online this year, but I'm definitely planning a trip to the Holiday Art Show. Just wandering through and viewing the items on display will be like a free trip to an art museum.

And if I find something I fall in love with? Well, nobody says I can't pick up a little something for myself while I'm at it.

Cheers!

