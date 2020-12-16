From peppermints to Peeps, worst candy list has some head-scratchers

The internet makes it so cheap and easy to conduct surveys these days. I guess that's why results are available on almost every topic.

I recently stumbled across a list of the Top 10 worst Christmas candies. CandyStore.com received responses from more than 11,000 customers.

I've reviewed the results and, frankly, I'm peeved.

The online retailer failed to disclose that, apparently, the majority of those participants were intoxicated at the time they completed the survey. How else do you explain the results?

No. 11 on the list was peppermint candy canes. Keep in mind, this is the list of worst -- not best -- Christmas candy. What were they thinking?

Just wait ... it gets worse.

Ribbon candy is No. 10. I'll admit that I've never eaten ribbon candy, but my great-grandfather also had some on display in a dish when I visited as a little girl. I don't know what it tastes like, but it looks beautiful.

Peppermint bark is No. 9. Chocolate. Peppermint. C'mon, people. What's wrong with that?

We'll skip over some stuff in the middle of the Top 10. I've got no strong feelings about non-peppermint candy canes, chocolate oranges, snowman Peeps, reindeer corn (red, green and white candy corn) and Christmas nougat candy.

But don't mess with No. 1, cherry cordials. I loved them so much growing up that I often found a box with my name on it under the Christmas tree. Even now, my husband knows he has a sure winner if he buys me chocolate-covered cherries for Christmas or Valentine's Day.

I saved the most outrageous result for last. The most egregious error on this list was No. 3: Lifesavers Storybooks.

Are you kidding me?

I've received one almost every year of my life. First, they were from Santa Claus. Then, when my sister and I got too old for Santa's visits, my parents gave them to us.

The "storybook" isn't really a book. It's a cardboard holder for six rolls of Lifesavers. Each roll contains five flavors of hard candies. The orange ones are my favorite. Nothing represents those cozy winter Christmases for me as much as these delicious, colorful candies.

I get that not everyone shares my deep feelings of nostalgia about Lifesavers Storybooks. But, really people, why? WHY?

Especially when Peeps and candy corn are on the list. Yuck! If you prefer them to Lifesavers or cherry cordials ... well, you're just wrong.

