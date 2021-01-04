Scooter's faulty lights present dilemma

My husband and I accomplished quite the Christmas feat by getting all our online orders before the big day.

But we were one battery-operated toy short of achieving the Christmas miracle of having everything work perfectly.

We knew the problem – temperamental lights on a scooter – could prompt a meltdown from our oldest.

So, just days before Christmas, we were faced with a dilemma. Do we send the name-brand scooter back? Or do we cross our fingers that the decorative lights will become reliable or that we keep quiet about the lights and hope our son doesn't notice the button that's supposed to turn them on?

I don't like to hassle with returns, so my natural inclination was to keep it, but my husband doesn't mind dealing with such shopping headaches.

The scooter helped us decide. The blue lights glowed with the touch of my fingertip. It stayed.

Perhaps we were too hasty in our assessment. We tested it as we prepared to place it near the tree – no lights.

Lucky us, it hasn't made a difference to our boy – yet.

Too late for a return now.

asloboda@jg.net