HoliDaze needs to start earlier this year

We know it seems early, but welcome back to our holiday shopping blog.

We usually start closer to mid-November, but Black Friday is already in the rearview window.

Surely you noticed the enticing ads last week, if not before, promising the best deals would come on the heels of Halloween -- the first weekend in November.

My, how things have changed since just a decade ago when the Friday after Thanksgiving was the awaited and celebrated start to the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Supply and delivery issues -- many of them compounded by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- prompted advisories in recent weeks for shoppers to look and buy early this year, but with no guarantee even then that they'll find everything on their gift lists.

And oh, so quickly, the crucial year-end season is now officially underway for retailers.

One JC Penney Black Friday promotion last week plugged a semi-annual jewelry sale in which shoppers could find up to 70% off of select styles -- no coupon needed.

Best Buy was promising great prices with "100s of early deals" that would, of course, include TVs, the latest iPhone and computer packages.

An email newsletter from Walmart teased: "Online-only deals are going really fast." And for the budget-conscious, it categorized gifts by price -- $25 and under, $50 and under, $75 and under and $100 and under. The Black Friday deals were scheduled to "drop" at 5 a.m. local time in stores.

Kohl's Black Friday promotions included at least 65% off certain bedding and decorative pillows, and an iRobot Roomba for $189, with potential for additional promo code discounts and the opportunity to earn Kohl's cash for future purchases.

Sometimes all we need is a bit of encouragement to do what we love anyway -- shop.

And with less than 50 days now left until Christmas, happy hunting.

lisagreen@jg.net