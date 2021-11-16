Close call in parking lot provides needed reminder

On my way to work over the weekend, I pulled into the drive-thru lane at a busy Starbucks adjacent to a busy shopping center.

After a couple minutes of waiting, I shifted my car into park. After a couple more minutes, the line still hadn't moved and I was still the last car in line. So, I decided to find a parking place and go inside in hopes of getting served faster.

I shifted my car into gear and slowly pressed the gas pedal. There was room for me to pull forward at an angle.

But I accidentally placed my car in reverse. So instead of pulling forward, I slowly backed up without first checking my mirrors. I quickly stepped on the brake and looked up in time to see two young women crossing the pavement behind my car.

I was a bit shaken, but no one was hurt. After I successfully parked and was walking toward the door, a car pulled up and the driver lowered her window.

"Miss," she said. "You almost hit my friend. You need to look where you're going."

I was so caught off guard that all I managed to choke out was, "It was a mistake. I didn't mean to."

She drove off before I could say I was genuinely sorry. That bothers me. I hope she sees this.

My reason for writing about the incident is more than an attempt at a public apology, however.

I got to thinking that parking lots are going to be getting busier and busier as the holidays approach. We all need to be extra vigilant when driving in them.

The consequences could literally be life and death.

sslater@jg.net