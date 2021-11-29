Giving Tuesday gives nonprofits a much needed boost

When we think of giving this time of year, the first thing that comes to mind might be the presents under the Christmas tree ... and the long shopping lists we need to finish before wrapping all those boxes.

But before we even get to December, there's another opportunity to give to those we love.

And by "those," I mean local nonprofit organizations.

GivingTuesday, which falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, encourages us to financially support community organizations that mean a lot to us.

In most cases, they do good work all year long. Their missions include feeding the needy, stopping child abuse, providing safe after-school programs, and offering free medical and dental care.

If you're an arts lover, the following deal might be too good to pass up.

This year, your gifts to Arts United will be doubled. STAR Bank will match donations made Tuesday to Arts United up to $2,500.

If the arts and culture umbrella organization meets its goal, that will be $5,000 to help support member organizations. They include Artlink, ARCH, Cinema Center, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Trails, Fort Wayne Youtheatre and The History Center.

Arts United is just one of many worthy causes. The opportunities to give are as vast as the local need. Which reminds me, don't forget about United Way of Allen County.

The local nonprofit is raising money this year for the United Way Equity & Diversity Fund, which is described as a fund that invests "in solutions that increase opportunities for underrepresented groups in our community."

This is GivingTuesday's 10th year. Let's make it an extra generous one.

Please find a nonprofit working in an area close to your heart and make a donation to support its work.

