A sweet gift idea

We all have them on our Christmas lists – those neighbors, friends and family members who have everything they need.

The last thing Grandma wants is one more ceramic collectable to dust. Dad doesn't need another tie, no matter how many times he says it's a bold yet practical choice. And the widow living next door can do without that Rudolph-themed dish towel.

Instead, give them something they actually want – candy. One source said 93% of people buy chocolate and/or candy for gift-giving over the winter holidays.

If you make the right selection, the sweet treats will bring delight. But that's a big if.

CandyStore.com is offering a helpful guide by posting each state's three most popular candy selections on its website. The online retailer surveyed customers and received more than 23,000 responses, which it checked against major candy makers to ensure reliability.

In Indiana, the top three favorites are Reese's Cup minis, Hershey's Kisses and candy canes.

Nearly 1.8 billion candy canes are made every year, according to CandyStore.com. That far out-paces the 150 million chocolate Santas produced annually.

(Fill one of those chocolate Santas with fluffy marshmallow and slip it into my stocking, please!)

Based on survey findings, peppermint bark is the candy quickly rising in popularity nationwide. It ranked No. 1 in 14 states, including the three additional states it picked up since last year.

"That kind of dominance has not been seen in the decade plus we’ve been following these trends," the report said. "The peppermint bark lobby must be very well-funded."

Meanwhile, Reese's Cups lost the No. 1 rank in three states. A year ago, it also lost the No. 1 spot in three different states. Reindeer corn – red, white and green candy corn – is also on the decline, the survey found.

I can't say for sure what candy the people in your life like. All I can say is that a box of DeBrand truffles is the sure way to my heart. Are you paying attention, Honey?

