Deferred interest can prove costly

More than half of consumers don't understand how deferred interest on store credit cards works.

That's a problem because the financing option is often promoted to unsuspecting shoppers, who are expected to spend almost $1,000, on average, this holiday season.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, wants to educate consumers so they can avoid a nasty surprise when the bills comes due.

Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst, said 56% of people are unaware that deferred interest can pack a wallop.

“With deferred interest, you could think you're getting a great deal that allows you to pay off a big purchase over time, but not sticking to the precise terms of the agreement can result in a lot of surprise interest charges,” she said in a statement.

“The fact that so many consumers are unfamiliar with the practice is largely due to a lack of lender transparency and shoppers not reading the fine print closely enough,” she added.

A WalletHub survey found 77% of people who understand how deferred interest works think it is unfair, and 69% think it should be illegal.

Gonzalez said financing a purchase with deferred interest “can make sense if you are absolutely certain that you will pay off the resulting balance before the end of the low-interest period, with no late payments along the way.

“A late payment or a small unpaid balance will cost you dearly with deferred interest,” she said. “A traditional 0% APR credit card isn't nearly as risky and should be your first choice if you can get approved.”

By traditional, she meant a credit card that isn't tied to one retailer. The average store credit card has a regular interest rate of 28%, according to WalletHub.

Gonzalez stopped short of advising that everyone avoid store credit cards, however.

“Store credit cards are great for earning rewards and building credit. Most accept people with fair credit and up, and they usually have $0 annual fees,” she said. “Getting a store credit card that's affiliated with one of your favorite retailers can actually save you a lot of money.”

But, Gonzalez said, any consumers entering into a deferred interest arrangement should do so with their eyes wide open.

“The less transparent the true terms of the deal are for the consumer, the more unfair it is,” she said. “On the other hand, if consumers are willing to take an informed risk, then that's their decision and a fair option to have available.”

sslater@jg.net