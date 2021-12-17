Local shoppers share their ideas

One item that caught Sarah M. Strimmenos’ attention on a recent shopping trip was initially priced at $99, but she got it for $7.

Taking advantage of sales, coupons and even store-specific rewards for past purchases will do that for you.

As Christmas rapidly approaches, Strimmenos this week was feeling pretty good about her holiday shopping progress.

The local bank executive is one of two Fort Wayne residents who enjoy gift giving whom we checked in with this week. Deatra Davis, a weight loss and nutrition coach, wasn’t as far along as Strimmenos, but she wasn’t worried.

Strimmenos buys for her husband and a son, 18, along with some other relatives. The youngest on her list is a 1-month-old, and she has already found the infant a personalized gift.

She shops at major retailers but likes to support local stores, such as The Find, Creative Women of the World and The Urban Hippie. For online shopping, Etsy is one favorite.

“I like to buy things that are a little more thoughtful,” Strimmenos said, adding that she pays attention to what people mention during the year. She also prides herself on items you can’t easily find.

“I like something special where people are like, ‘Where did you get that?’” said Strimmenos, Fort Wayne Market president and business banking executive with Old National Bank.

She started holiday shopping online around the third week in October. One order she placed for jewelry then just arrived in the past week. But the supply and distribution bottlenecks some businesses suggested could hinder shoppers this year haven’t handicapped Strimmenos.

Davis just went into shopping high gear this week and says the timing is typical.

Davis shops mostly for immediate family. She has pondered whether gift cards will be the preferred route but also has been “putting out feelers of what people want.” This week, she has been making more determinations about gifts.

Stein Mart was one of the “go-to stores” for Davis because she said it carried more novelty items. But the retailer closed last year. Davis likes Macy’s, Von Maur and J.C. Penney because the chains have numerous locations, which makes it easy for returns or exchanges, regardless of where the recipient lives.

For online shopping, Davis finds Amazon.com a good option with reasonable return policies. She knows whether it’s with Amazon or others, delays are possible.

“In my family, if the gift doesn’t arrive by Christmas, it’s no big deal,” Davis said. “What I’m finding online right now is you can get some gifts right now, but a lot of things are arriving by the end of the year.”

Online shoppers, especially those who see ads through social media, should look into whether the business is legitimate.

Simple checks, Davis said, include whether it has a website, an email, a phone number, shipping policies and a mention of from where items will ship.

“Make sure you’re buying from a reputable company,” Davis said. “And if all else fails, you do have the mainstream places. You can shop through Macy’s or Penney’s online, and know that you can get some guarantees there.”

lisagreen@jg.net