Gottlieb recalled by AHL's Ontario Reign

The Komets announced Thursday that defenseman Max Gottlieb has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. This is his second call-up of the season. Gottlieb has appeared in four games with Ontario, accumulating four penalty minutes.

In other news, the Toledo Walleye acquired Emerson Clark from the Jacksonville Icemen for Alex Kromm. Clark, of course, was a central figure in the January brawl with the Komets that drew six-game suspensions for Fort Wayne's Chase Stewart and Kyle Haas and 16 games for Clark, primarily for abuse of officials.

jcohn@jg.net