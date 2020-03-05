No moves for K's at deadline

As expected, the Komets made no moves before today's 3 p.m. ECHL Trade Deadline. With 13 games left in the regular season, the Komets (29-22-8) are in third place in the Central Division, seven points back of Toledo, six points up on Indy and 13 up on fifth-place Wheeling. The top four teams in the division will make the playoffs.

The Komets have won eight of their last 11 games.

General manager David Franke told me Wednesday that the Komets had reached out to some other teams but no one was willing to part with what Fort Wayne was after. He didn't get into specifics, but I presume they inquired about top-tier defensive defensemen.

The Komets play at Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. Friday and play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Former captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock and NBC national hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick will be inducted into the Komets' Hall of Fame prior to the Saturday game.

jcohn@jg.net