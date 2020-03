The Komets will face the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. So far this season, Fort Wayne is 9-3-1 against the Wings. The biggest facet of the series has been special teams. The Komets have scored on 20 of 53 power plays. The Wings are 9 of 57.

Keep an eye on that tonight.

