The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 09, 2020 11:20 pm

    K's to limit access with fans

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets are going to limit fan access to the players, as a precaution to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Fans will not be allowed to congregate outside the Komets' locker room and post-game skates with the players will be halted for the time being.

    "We’ve had a lot of flu on this team this year and I wouldn’t want a fan to get something either," team president Michael Franke said, "so let’s be cautious."

    jcohn@jg.net

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article