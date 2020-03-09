K's to limit access with fans

The Komets are going to limit fan access to the players, as a precaution to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Fans will not be allowed to congregate outside the Komets' locker room and post-game skates with the players will be halted for the time being.

"We’ve had a lot of flu on this team this year and I wouldn’t want a fan to get something either," team president Michael Franke said, "so let’s be cautious."

jcohn@jg.net