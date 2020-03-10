Petschenig claimed by Wings

Defenseman Will Petschenig, who was released by the Komets on Monday, has been claimed by the division-rival Kalamazoo Wings. Petchenig had two assists in 26 games with the Komets.

The Komets have no remaining regular-season games with the Wings.

Also of note, forward Gage Torrel was released by the Florida Everblades. He was scoreless in two games with Florida after being traded from Fort Wayne.

