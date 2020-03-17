About helping K's players

I have had a number of fans ask why the Komets cannot do more to cover the expenses of players, whose seasons were ended abruptly because of COVID-19. The short answer is: Even if the Komets wanted to, they aren't allowed to do it.

Right or wrong, with the season being over, any money the Komets would give the players would be considered a salary-cap violation. Teams are not allowed to give players further financial gain, even in the offseason. If they did, it would theoretically make players more likely to sign with Fort Wayne in the future and change what's supposed to be level footing between all ECHL teams.

This is bad news for fans who had some clever ideas to help players, including pitching to the Komets that they auction their "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" jerseys, which were supposed to be worn last Friday, to supplement players' income. If the Komets were to assist in something like that, they'd be violating the agreement between the league and the players' association.

All that being said, there's nothing to stop fans from contacting players on their own though social media and offering them assistance. Almost all of the players can be found pretty easily on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. On my Twitter page, @sportsicohn, if you go to the lists, I have several current and past Komets players on there.

To my understanding, almost all of the players who wanted to leave town have done so already. That includes Alan Lyszczarczyk.

