    Monday, March 23, 2020 4:20 pm

    On K's awards, Lyszczarczyk

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Just a brief update on Komets forward Alan Lyszczarczyk. He did get out of the U.S. and is in England, staying with his girlfriend who lives there. He'll get back to Poland whenever travel restrictions are lifted there. He had 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games for Fort Wayne as a rookie.

    In other news, the Komets are, for this year, allowing fans to vote on the team awards along with the media and team personnel. You can vote at komets.com. The team MVP will still be selected by the players. 

    As I wrote last week, my selections were: 

    MVP: Brady Shaw

    Rookie of the Year: Alan Lyszczarczyk

    Best Defensive Forward: Matthew Boudens

    Best Defenseman: Olivier Galipeau

    Most Improved Player: Cole Kehler

    Unsung Hero: Brett McKenzie

    Mr. Hustle: Anthony Petruzzelli

    True Komet: A.J. Jenks

    jcohn@jg.net

