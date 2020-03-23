Monday, March 23, 2020 4:20 pm
On K's awards, Lyszczarczyk
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Just a brief update on Komets forward Alan Lyszczarczyk. He did get out of the U.S. and is in England, staying with his girlfriend who lives there. He'll get back to Poland whenever travel restrictions are lifted there. He had 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games for Fort Wayne as a rookie.
In other news, the Komets are, for this year, allowing fans to vote on the team awards along with the media and team personnel. You can vote at komets.com. The team MVP will still be selected by the players.
As I wrote last week, my selections were:
MVP: Brady Shaw
Rookie of the Year: Alan Lyszczarczyk
Best Defensive Forward: Matthew Boudens
Best Defenseman: Olivier Galipeau
Most Improved Player: Cole Kehler
Unsung Hero: Brett McKenzie
Mr. Hustle: Anthony Petruzzelli
True Komet: A.J. Jenks
