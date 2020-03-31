The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 31, 2020 3:50 pm

    K's awards not released today

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets had previously announced that the winner of their team awards would be announced today. That has been pushed back to Wednesday. They were having some logistical problems, as we're on a stay-at-home order because of COVID-19, in tabulating the votes. The MVP will be chosen by the players. The rest of the awards will be determined by a combination of media, team personnel and fan votes. 

    jcohn@jg.net

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article