Tuesday, March 31, 2020 3:50 pm
K's awards not released today
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets had previously announced that the winner of their team awards would be announced today. That has been pushed back to Wednesday. They were having some logistical problems, as we're on a stay-at-home order because of COVID-19, in tabulating the votes. The MVP will be chosen by the players. The rest of the awards will be determined by a combination of media, team personnel and fan votes.
jcohn@jg.net
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter