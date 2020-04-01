The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, April 01, 2020 1:40 pm

    Shaw named Komets' MVP

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    As expected, Brady Shaw was selected MVP by his Komets teammates today. Shaw led the Komets in goals (27) and points (62) in 48 games before the ECHL's season was halted because of COVID-19. 

    The other team awards were selected by media, team personnel and fans.

    The winners were ...

    • Rookie of the Year: Alan Lyszczarczyk;
    • Defenseman of the Year: Olivier Galipeau;
    • Stonewall Defensive Forward: Anthony Petruzzelli;
    • Unsung Hero: Brett McKenzie;
    • Mr. Hustle: Anthony Petruzzelli;
    • Most Improved Player: Kyle Haas;
    • True Komet: Anthony Petruzzelli;
    • Bud Gallmeier Community Service: Anthony Petruzzelli

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article