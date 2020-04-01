Wednesday, April 01, 2020 1:40 pm
Shaw named Komets' MVP
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
As expected, Brady Shaw was selected MVP by his Komets teammates today. Shaw led the Komets in goals (27) and points (62) in 48 games before the ECHL's season was halted because of COVID-19.
The other team awards were selected by media, team personnel and fans.
The winners were ...
- Rookie of the Year: Alan Lyszczarczyk;
- Defenseman of the Year: Olivier Galipeau;
- Stonewall Defensive Forward: Anthony Petruzzelli;
- Unsung Hero: Brett McKenzie;
- Mr. Hustle: Anthony Petruzzelli;
- Most Improved Player: Kyle Haas;
- True Komet: Anthony Petruzzelli;
- Bud Gallmeier Community Service: Anthony Petruzzelli
