Komets' Lyszczarczyk not on All-Rookie Team

The Komets’ Alan Lyszczarczyk certainly received consideration, but he wasn’t selected to the ECHL’s All-Rookie Team by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors today.

The forwards who edged him were Allen’s Tyler Sheehy (26 goals, 70 points), Newfoundland’s Justin Brazeau (27 goals, 55 points) and Atlanta’s Samuel Asselin (26 goals, 52 points).

Lyszczarczyk had 19 goals and was fifth among rookies in points with 46, over 57 games, before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Also making the All-Rookie Team were Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos, Newfoundland defenseman Joseph Duszak and Cincinnati defenseman Jeremy Beaudry.

Among other Fort Wayne rookies were Max Gottlieb, Matthew Boudens, Mason Bergh, Stephen Baylis, Kyle Haas and Dylan Ferguson.

