Komets' Shaw left off All-ECHL teams

Komets forward Brady Shaw, who racked up 27 goals and 62 points in only 48 games, wasn’t selected to the ECHL’s First or Second All-League Teams on Friday.

The First Team, chosen by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors, included forwards Josh Kestner of Toledo (33 goals, 73 points), Tyler Sheehy of Allen (26 goals, 70 points) and David Vallorani of Brampton (31 goals, 71 points), along with defensemen Alex Breton of Allen (11 goals, 55 points) and Logan Roe of Florida (12 goals, 48 points) and goaltender Tomas Sholl of Idaho (28-8-5, 2.14 goals-against average, .924 save percentage).

The Second Team had forwards Brady Ferguson of Newfoundland (24 goals, 63 points), Tim McGauley of Utah (20 goals, 62 points) and Jesse Schultz of Cincinnati (25 goals, 64 points), along with defensemen Eric Knodel of Reading (7 goals, 39 points) and Miles Liberati of Tulsa (11 goals, 46 points) and goalie Parker Milner of South Carolina (20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 SP).

Shaw, who was selected the Komets’ MVP by his teammates Wednesday, averaged 1.29 points per game. Only one player among the ECHL’s top 20 scorers, Sheehy, had more points per game at 1.49.

With Alan Lyszczarczyk being left off the ECHL’s All-Rookie Team on Thursday, despite his 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games, it’s unlikely any Fort Wayne players garner a league-wide postseason award for on-ice performance.

The Komets were 31-23-8, in third place in the Central Division, and had 10 games remaining on their schedule when the season was cancelled because of COVID-19.

jcohn@jg.net