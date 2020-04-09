Sholl wins ECHL Goaltender of Year

Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads was selected the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Year by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors.

He was 28-8-5 with a 2.14 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and five shutouts. South Carolina’s Parker Milner was the runner-up.

Allen’s Alex Breton was selected Defenseman of the Year, after he had 11 goals and 55 points in 61 games. Florida’s Logan Roe was the runner-up.