    Thursday, April 09, 2020 5:00 pm

    Sholl wins ECHL Goaltender of Year

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads was selected the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Year by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors.

    He was 28-8-5 with a 2.14 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and five shutouts. South Carolina’s Parker Milner was the runner-up.

    Allen’s Alex Breton was selected Defenseman of the Year, after he had 11 goals and 55 points in 61 games. Florida’s Logan Roe was the runner-up.

