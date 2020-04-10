The Journal Gazette
 
    Toledo's Kestner named MVP

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Toledo Walleye’s Josh Kestner was selected the ECHL’s MVP, after voting by coaches, reporters, media-relations directors and broadcasters. He led the league in goals (33) and points (73) in 58 games. That included seven goals and 17 points in 10 games against the Komets. The MVP runner-up was Allen rookie Tyler Sheehy. Idaho goalie Tomas Sholl finished third.

    jcohn@jg.net

     

