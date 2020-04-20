K's home opener scheduled for Oct. 17

The Komets announced their home schedule next season will begin Oct. 17 at Memorial Coliseum against the Indy Fuel and plans are in place for a usual 72-game regular season.

The final home game of the season will be April 11, 2021, against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“It’s great to hear some positive news regarding the return of Komet hockey this October,” Komets president Michael Franke said in a news release. “Our schedule will consist of 31 Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday dates. We look forward to welcoming Komet fans back to the Jungle as we begin the chase for the Kelly Cup.”

The home schedule includes a Halloween game against the Toledo Walleye, a Thanksgiving game against the Kalamazoo Wings and a New Year’s Eve game against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The busiest months of the schedule are December and March with eight games apiece.

The most frequent opponents are Indy (seven games), Cincinnati and Kalamazoo (six each), and Toledo and Wheeling (five each).

Game times will remain 7:30 p.m. for Monday through Thursday and Saturday games, 8 p.m. for Friday games and 5 p.m. for Sunday games.

The full home schedule can be found here:

https://res.cloudinary.com/echl-production/image/upload/v1587400070/echlfortwayne-prod/assets/2020-21_Home_Schedule.pdf

