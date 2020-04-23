ECHL optimistic, remaining flexible, about next season

The ECHL’s commissioner, Ryan Crelin, reiterated today that his league’s 2020-21 schedule doesn’t have to coincide with that of the NHL.

But Crelin acknowledged the importance of flexibility in the sports landscape caused by COVID-19, so he didn't rule out schedule changes.

The Komets released the home portion of their schedule this week – with the first game Oct. 17 at Memorial Coliseum – amid speculation the NHL will start play in November.

“It certainly affects us. But we independently make our own decisions,” Crelin said. “They (the NHL) certainly haven’t made a decision on that yet either. So we’ve proceeded as usual.”

Almost all ECHL teams are affiliated with NHL teams and help develop prospects for them, so a possible hindrance would be not having NHL or American Hockey League players available for the start of the ECHL season. But there will be countless scenarios to be navigated at all levels of hockey.

“We may have to react and adjust, and those are all things we’ll consider,” Crelin said. “Just because they start later doesn’t mean we have to start later. We could make that election because it affects a trickle down of players. But you talk about uncertainty, there’s no solidification there yet.”

The NHL and AHL are still hoping to complete this season.

The ECHL suspended play March 12 and canceled the rest of its season March 14. The Komets had 10 games left in the 72-game regular season.

While there has been fear not all 26 teams will make it back from the lost revenue, Crelin said he feels optimistic about the league’s health.

“It’s definitely too early to tell, but I do feel good. We’ve done a lot of good things,” he said. “In some instances, even though this sucks for everybody, in some (teams’) instances we got 85 percent of the season in. If you look at baseball right now, you’ve got a really big question mark. So we’ve taken some prudent steps, the governments have taken some prudent steps, to help small businesses get through this.

“There are still a ton of question marks in both the short term and the long term. I’m confident in our teams, but what the new normal looks like come October? I don’t think anybody has an answer to that.”

The lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, of course, isn’t limited to this season. ECHL teams are losing expected money from advertisers, for example, and no one knows how ticket sales will be affected – or even when fans will be allowed back in arenas.

“The league, and a ton of businesses, are at a standstill,” Crelin said. “We’re doing what we can to engage our fans, get them excited for next season, and talk to sponsors. But a lot of our sponsors are local bars, restaurants and car dealerships, and their businesses aren’t going right now. We’re a community-based business, so we recognize the entire community has had to hit the pause button here.

“You do what you can, you reach out to your market, to your sponsors, to your fans, and you make sure they’re doing OK. You let them know we’re planning for the season ahead. But to say we’re ‘full engine running,’ I don’t think that’s the case for anybody’s businesses.”

