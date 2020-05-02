Former K's player hospitalized with COVID-19

Doug Rigler, who starred for the Komets from 1982 to 1987 and remains active with the team doing color commentary on TV broadcasts, has been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

I just received a message from his wife, Lynne, who wrote: “Please thank everyone for the continued prayers and support. He's heard from many past teammates, kids he's coached and fans, and it truly has meant the world to us. I know he has many people pulling for him!”

Doug was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital late Thursday, after his oxygen levels had fallen, but he was “resting well” late Friday, Lynne wrote on Facebook.

He tested positive for the coronavirus April 22.

Doug, 58, had 42 goals and 104 points in 75 games during the 1983-84 season. He had 24 or more goals in all four of his full seasons with the Komets.

Doug is a fixture at Memorial Coliseum, and is among staff and media in the press box most nights, so I'm sure a lot in the team community are shaken. The family knows you're thinking about him.

