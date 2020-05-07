Rigler, former K's player, returns home

Doug Rigler, who starred for the Komets as a player and remains active with the team as a color analyst on TV broadcasts, has returned home after a stint in an intensive care unit battling COVID-19.

“Thank you everyone for all the prayers and support. To say I am humbled by all the love and calls and texts is an understatement. I walked out of the hospital (Wednesday) afternoon with a grateful smile,” Rigler wrote on Facebook. “The staff at ICU Dupont gave me a second chance. I have a tough road to recovery, but you all know I will keep fighting.”

Rigler, who was admitted to the hospital late April 20, remains in quarantine from the rest of his family at home because he’s still testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife, Lynne, wrote.

Sadly, Rigler’s mother, Kitty, died Sunday while Doug was in the hospital.

Rigler, 58, had 42 goals and 104 points in 75 games during the 1983-84 season. He had 24 or more goals in all four of his full seasons with the Komets.

