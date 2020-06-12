The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, June 12, 2020 12:30 pm

    K's up for team awards

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The ECHL will announce its front office awards on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. June 24. These awards are typically done at the league meetings. The Komets are among the finalists for the Team Award of Excellence (with Cincinnati, Florida, Indy and Toledo; the Ticket Department of the Year-aggregate sales (with Cincinnati, Florida, Indy and Toledo); and the Ticket Department of the Year-growth (with Atlanta, Cincinnati, Kalamazoo and Reading). 

    The finalists for public relations/broadcaster of the year are Wheeling's D.J. Abisalih, Newfoundland's Chris Ballard, Rapid City's Mark Binetti, Allen's Tommy Daniels and South Carolina's Jared Shafran. 

    jcohn@jg.net 

