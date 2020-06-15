K's season-ending roster update

I haven't yet seen anything official from the ECHL, but season-ending rosters were due today. I expect them to keep everyone who was eligible from their June 1 protected list. That would be Stefanos Lekkas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Kyle Haas, Chase Stewart, Adam Henry, Olivier Galipeau, Jason Binkley, Shawn St-Amant, A.J. Jenks, Shawn Szydlowski, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Boudens and Brad Ross.

To my understanding, Ryan Lowney and Kyle Hope aren't eligible because they didn't play for them this season.

