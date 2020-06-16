K's coach 'very excited' about 3 signings

The Komets re-signed one of the franchise’s most storied players, their captain and also an up-and-comer who raked in four team awards in April. Forwards Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks and Anthony Petruzzelli inked contracts with the Komets today, the first day ECHL teams were allowed to sign players.

“I’m very excited to know the direction we're going in with this core group of people before the season starts,” coach Ben Boudreau said.

The Komets’ 69th season is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis, assuming safety protocols amid COVID-19 allow it, and the home opener would be Oct. 17 at Memorial Coliseum against the Indy Fuel.

Szydlowski, entering his eighth season with the Komets, and Petruzzelli, who joined the team late in 2017-18, were the longest-tenured players with the team at the end of last season. The Komets were 31-23-8, and poised to make the playoffs, when COVID-19 halted play with 10 games remaining.

Szydlowski, Jenks and Petruzzelli, who have 21 seasons of professional hockey experience among them, are in search of their first championships.

“All three guys are spectacular additions to this roster because they drive it. That’s why we’re so excited,” Boudreau said. “All three of them wore letters for us as our core group last year, and they're the most passionate guys in that entire locker room when it comes to driving the bus for success.”

Having a familiar nucleus should help in chemistry and recruiting free agents.

"Obviously, I already know those guys (Jenks and Petruzzelli) and that says one thing. On the other side of it, you know it only helps with bringing other guys in from other teams when they see, 'OK, well, three of their main guys are coming back, they're going forward again.' It helps all around," Szydlowski said.

Szydlowski, 29, totaled 15 goals and 56 points in 55 games last season. This will be his eighth campaign with Fort Wayne, including the 2017-18 season in which he was the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP with 31 goals and 79 points in 64 games.

Szydlowski has twice been selected the Komets’ MVP by his teammates and twice chosen as the team’s Best Defensive Forward by media and team personnel.

Jenks, 29, who captained last season, had 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games in his first year with Fort Wayne, after spending five seasons with rival Toledo.

Petruzzelli, 27, was fresh out of the University of Vermont when he helped the Komets to overtime of Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference finals, losing to eventual champion Colorado. Last season, Petruzzelli tallied 17 goals and 33 points in 53 games. Petruzzelli was selected in April as the Komets’ Best Defensive Forward, Mr. Hustle and the True Komet for “exemplifying team spirit on and off the ice,” and he won the Bud Gallmeier Community Service Award.

Szydlowski and Jenks will occupy two of Fort Wayne’s four veteran spots.

"The first three Komet player signings are part of the core unit of the Komets for the 2020-2021 season,” general manager David Franke said. “Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Petruzzelli and A.J. Jenks are solid on-the-ice players, team leaders and great people off the ice. This is a great start to our 2020-21 recruitment. We have some unfinished business to take care of after abruptly ending last season. Komet hockey can’t come fast enough for all of us.”

The window between Tuesday and July 1 is a crucial one. Any players signed to contracts in that time won’t need to receive qualifying offers for the Komets to retain their rights. Fort Wayne gets only eight qualifying spots.

The Komets still have the rights to 11 unsigned players who were placed on their season-ending roster Monday -- team MVP Brady Shaw, all-star Shawn St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Stefanos Lekkas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Kyle Haas, Chase Stewart, Adam Henry, Olivier Galipeau, Brett McKenzie and Matthew Boudens.

The Komets had protected 18 players June 1, but they opted not to retain the rights to Jason Binkley or Brad Ross. Ryan Lowney and Kyle Hope weren’t eligible to be put on the season-ending roster, since they didn’t play in the ECHL last season.

The pool of available free agents includes those who were on expiring NHL or American Hockey League contracts last season. Among them is Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler, 24, a defenseman, who skated with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers.

“We've been talking with a lot of guys and I think we're pretty close to pen and paper with a lot of guys, to be honest with you,” Boudreau said. “There are some guys that have verbally told us that they're going to choose to wait, guys that we own and retain rights to, just because they want to see how the market plays out. And then there are some guys eager to get it done and out of the way, so they know exactly where they're going.”

