K's re-sign Szydlowski, Jenks, Petruzzelli

The Komets promised they would maintain their nucleus next season. They’ve already delivered three big pieces.

Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks and Anthony Petruzzelli re-signed with the Komets today, the first day ECHL teams could ink players to contracts.

Szydlowski, 29, totaled 15 goals and 56 points in 55 games last season. This will be his eighth campaign with Fort Wayne, including the 2017-18 season in which he was the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP with 31 goals and 79 points in 64 games.

Jenks, 29, had 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games during his first season with Fort Wayne, after spending five seasons with rival Toledo.

Petruzzelli, 27, broke into professional hockey with the Komets late in 2017-18, when Fort Wayne lost in overtime of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals to eventual champion Colorado. Petruzzelli has been with Fort Wayne since, tallying 17 goals and 33 points in 53 games.

Petruzzelli was selected in April as the Komets’ Best Defensive Forward, Mr. Hustle and the True Komet for “exemplifying team spirit on and off the ice,” and he won the Bud Gallmeier Community Service Award.

Jenks was team captain last season. Szydlowski and Petruzzelli were alternates.

Szydlowski and Jenks will occupy two of Fort Wayne’s four veteran spots.

"The first three Komet player signings are part of the core unit of the Komets for the 2020-2021 season,” general manager David Franke said. “Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Petruzzelli and A.J. Jenks are solid on-the-ice players, team leaders and great people off the ice. This is a great start to our 2020-21 recruitment. We have some unfinished business to take care of after abruptly ending last season. Komet hockey can’t come fast enough for all of us.”

The window between today and July 1 is a crucial one. Any players signed to contracts in that time won’t need to receive qualifying offers for the Komets to retain their rights. Fort Wayne gets only eight qualifying spots.

According to the season-ending rosters announced today, the Komets still have the rights to 11 unsigned players: Stefanos Lekkas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Kyle Haas, Chase Stewart, Adam Henry, Olivier Galipeau, Shawn St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Brady Shaw and Matthew Boudens.

The Komets had protected 18 players June 1, but they opted not to retain the rights to Jason Binkley or Brad Ross. Ryan Lowney and Kyle Hope weren’t eligible to be put on the season-ending roster, since they didn’t play in the ECHL last season.

jcohn@jg.net