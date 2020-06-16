K's season-ending roster released

Despite what I was told Monday, the Komets' season-ending roster was four players short from their protected list. Missing were Brad Ross and Jason Binkley, in addition to Ryan Lowney and Kyle Hope, who weren't eligible because they didn't play in the ECHL this season.

The important window is today through July 1; any players the Komets sign won't have to given qualifying offers. The Komets only get to qualify eight to keep their rights.

Here are the players on the season-ending roster:

Stefanos Lekkas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Kyle Haas, Chase Stewart, Adam Henry, Olivier Galipeau, Shawn St-Amant, A.J. Jenks, Shawn Szydlowski, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli and Matt Boudens.

