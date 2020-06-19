ECHL to have new PPV provider

When the ECHL begins play again, it will do so with a new provider for internet pay-per-view coverage. Multiple sources confirmed Neulion will no longer be the provider, though I don't know who the replacement will be (many are theorizing HockeyTech).

Hopefully the pricing will improve so it doesn't cost upward of $300 for the all-access package, which didn't even include playoffs.

For those who complain about the quality and reliability of PPV services, it's important to realize teams would much rather have butts in the seats than people watching from home with very little in the way of profit for the teams. It's also important for the league to realize, it needs to have a way for fans to watch road games and that PPV could become more essential in the days of COVID-19 to give fans an option to watch from home and to help grow the ECHL brand.

