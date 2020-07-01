K's qualify 7 players; signings coming soon

The Komets extended qualifying offers to seven players -- one fewer than the maximum allowed -- so they retain the rights to team MVP Brady Shaw, all-star Shawn St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Olivier Galipeau, Chase Stewart and Adam Henry.

They will announce player signings later today. Based on who was left off the qualifying list, I'm guessing -- emphasis on guessing -- that Matthew Boudens and Gabriel Verpaelst will be among those signings.

The Komets had previously signed Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks, Anthony Petruzzelli, Kyle Haas, Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler, goaltender Stefanos Lekkas and rookie Tommy Beaudoin for the coming season.

While there have been rumors of the Komets trying to acquire Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef, he received a qualifying offer from the Brampton Beast. For non-veteran players such as Leef, receiving a qualifying offer means his rights can be held for a year.

The Komets’ season is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis, with the home opener Oct. 17 at Memorial Coliseum vs. the Indy Fuel. In a letter to fans, team president Michael Franke acknowledged that the status of the novel coronavirus could make that impossible.

“The ECHL has a game plan in the event that the start of the season would have to be delayed,” Franke wrote. “The goal will be to play a full 72-game schedule. All ECHL teams have been asked to submit playing dates for the remaining days in April, all of May and the month of June 2021 to complete the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Komet organization has been involved in this decision-making process and we’re very comfortable with the plan.”

If the season were to be canceled, the Komets will refund season-ticket holders who don’t wish their funds to be held by the team until the 2021-22 season.

jcohn@jg.net