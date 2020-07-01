Roy, Boudens back in Komets' fold

Marco Roy proved himself one of the ECHL’s most dynamic forwards between 2017 and 2019 for the Komets. Matthew Boudens, also a forward, is coming off an impressive rookie season with Fort Wayne.

They were signed by the Komets today, along with rookies Matt Murphy, Marcus McIvor and Stephen Harper.

Roy, 25, had 10 goals and 50 points in 55 games last season for the Idaho Steelheads, after totaling 29 goals and 74 points in 74 regular-season games for Fort Wayne. Roy, who had two goals and 13 points in 24 playoff games for the Komets, helped them to Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference finals.

Boudens, 26, had 10 goals, 20 points and 94 penalty minutes in 43 games as a Fort Wayne rookie, also skating 10 games in the higher-level American Hockey League for Chicago.

“Matt had a good productive rookie season with the Komets,” Komets General Manager David Franke said. “We like his style of play, leadership qualities and his willingness to do whatever he can to help the Komets win. He was also very helpful recruiting Matt Murphy and Marcus McIvor.”

Murphy, 25, had six goals and 22 points as a defenseman in 29 games last season for the University of New Brunswick, where he played alongside Boudens and helped the Reds to two national championships. He finished his senior season with a plus-21 rating.

“Matt has won two college championships in Canada. His gritty style and defensive prowess will be a welcomed addition to the defensive corps. He’s a complete player,” Franke said.

Another New Brunswick defenseman, McIvor had two goals and 13 points in 25 games last season.

“Marcus is a three-time champion at the university level in Canada. He brings leadership, character and a hard-nosed style of play,” Franke said. “He’s a person of great character, which you need to win.”

Harper, 25, had nine goals and 29 points in 23 games last season for Acadia University. The forward played in the Ontario Hockey League from 2011 to 2016, for Erie, Belleville, Hamilton and Niagara, totaling 96 goals and 228 over 324 games.

“Stephen was a sought-after forward in the ECHL. We are fortunate to sign him to a contract,” Franke said, adding: “He’s a proven offensive threat.”

The Komets had previously signed Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks, Anthony Petruzzelli, Kyle Haas, Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler, goaltender Stefanos Lekkas and rookie Tommy Beaudoin for the coming season.

The Komets extended qualifying offers to seven players Tuesday – one fewer than the maximum allowed – so they retain the rights to team MVP Brady Shaw, all-star Shawn St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Olivier Galipeau, Chase Stewart and Adam Henry.

Gabriel Verpaelst wasn’t given a qualifying offer; as a veteran he could have become a restricted free agent July 16 anyway.

There have been rumors of the Komets trying to acquire Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef, but he received a qualifying offer from the Brampton Beast. For non-veteran players like Leef, a qualifying offer means his rights can be held for a year.

The Komets’ season is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis with the home opener Oct. 17 at Memorial Coliseum vs. the Indy Fuel. In a letter to fans, team president Michael Franke reiterated this week that coronavirus-related safety protocols could make that start date impossible.

“The ECHL has a game plan in the event that the start of the season would have to be delayed,” Michael Franke wrote. “The goal will be to play a full 72-game schedule. All ECHL teams have been asked to submit playing dates for the remaining days in April, all of May and the month of June 2021 to complete the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Komet organization has been involved in this decision-making process and we’re very comfortable with the plan.”

If the season were to be canceled, the Komets will refund season-ticket holders if don’t wish their funds to be held by the team until the 2021-22 season.

