Galipeau, Murphy sign with K's

Olivier Galipeau was the Komets’ most offensively charged defenseman last season, totaling eight goals and 34 points in 55 games, and he re-signed with the team Wednesday.

The Komets also signed rookie forward Liam Murphy, who played alongside Galipeau in juniors, while announcing that longtime equipment manager Joe Franke has left the organization to become the operations manager at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

“It feels good to be back,” Galipeau said. “I think the main thing we talked about with the staff is we had unfinished business last season. I’m really looking forward to next season and continuing that (direction). Most of the guys are coming back, too, so I think we’re headed the right way for next season.”

The Komets have 14 players under contract for the season, scheduled to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis, including Marco Roy, Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks and Anthony Petruzzelli. Five defensemen have been signed, including Kyle Haas, Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler and rookies Matt Murphy and Marcus McIvor.

Galipeau, 23, who was selected as Fort Wayne’s Defenseman of the Year, was 14th among ECHL blue-liners in points. He had two goals and 11 points on power plays, and he had an even plus/minus rating. He played four games last season in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves.

“I just want to be more complete, more consistent, all-around and every game,” Galipeau said. “I want to keep producing offensively and I want to shut down the best players on the other team, improve my physical aspects of the game and just be better in all aspects of the game.”

Murphy, 22, was a center last season for Concordia University and totaled six goals and 10 points in 19 games. He played from 2014 to 2019 in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including the 2017-18 season when he had 18 goals and 52 points in 65 games for Acadie-Bathurst. He and Galipeau helped the Titan win the Memorial Cup; Murphy scored four goals and 10 points in 20 playoff games.

“I played with him and he’s a big, strong skater,” Galipeau said. “He can shoot the puck well. He scored some big goals for us. I remember, in the Memorial Cup, him scoring an overtime goal that was huge for us. He’s a great guy, too, so it’s going to be good that we’ve signed him for camp and I’m hoping the best for him.”

Franke had worked in various capacities for the Komets since 1978 and was part of six championship teams. He’s affectionately known as “1-0 Joe” for his heroics in a 2002 United Hockey League game. Despite not having played organized hockey since high school, he came in as a 42-year-old emergency backup goalie and stopped 4 of 6 shots in regulation, and 3 of 4 shootout attempts, in a 4-3 victory over the Elmira Jackals. The effort made news across the world and helped propel the Komets to a championship that season.

Franke served as a Komets backup goalie more than 30 times, but that was the only time he got game action. He also has a Stanley Cup ring from working as a trainer with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991.

“Joe Franke has legendary status in the world of hockey,” Komets general manager David Franke said. “Everyone knows Joe and the excellent job he has done over his career. In the early years, Joe’s title was trainer/equipment manager. Players over the years loved and respected Joe for his knowledge and work ethic. I envision Joe being inducted into the Komet Hall of Fame at some point in the near future.”

Skylar Garver, who was the Komets’ assistant equipment manager last season, after working with Indiana Tech’s 2019 national-championship team, will take over the head job next season.

The Komets also announced that Chuck Bailey, who had the team’s director of communications, retired after 27 years with the organization. A former program director at WOWO, Bailey three times won league-wide awards for best public relations in the UHL and ECHL.

“Chuck was a staple within our organization for a long time, bringing us much innovation from a technical standpoint in his early years with the Komets,” team president Michael Franke said. “We appreciate his loyalty to the organization.

Bailey will still assist in some press-box duties, but broadcaster Shane Albahrani will take over media-relations duties.

