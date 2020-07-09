Sources: Bergh could return to K's

I've heard from multiple sources the Komets have been in talks with Mason Bergh about a return. Last season, as a rookie, he had 10 goals and 19 points in 29 games with the Komets. He also played 25 games in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign and had two goals and three points. He was on an AHL contract last season. He'd be a good get, considering the Komets already have an impressive group of forwards that includes Marco Roy, Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Petruzzelli, A.J. Jenks and some highly regarded rookies.

