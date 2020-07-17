K's could sign brothers, Bergh

Multiple sources have confirmed the Komets are negotiating with brothers Nick and Luke Boka on playing for Fort Wayne this season. Also, signs continue to point toward Mason Bergh returning to Fort Wayne.

Nick Boka, a 22-year-old defenseman, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2015. (Bruce Boudreau, father of Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, coached the Wild from 2016 to 2020 so there's a connection there.) Nick Boka, who played at the University of Michigan, was a rookie last season with the ECHL’s Allen Americans and totaled one goal and nine points in 29 games.

Luke Boka, a 21-year-old right wing, was with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires last season and accrued 17 goals and 36 points in 59 games.

As for Bergh, as a rookie last season, he had 10 goals and 19 points in 29 games with the Komets. He also played 25 games in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign and had two goals and three points. He was on an AHL contract last season.

